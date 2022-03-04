7,296 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 116,962.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 165,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 164,917 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 122,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 202,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

