$6.01 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.95 and the lowest is $4.46. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $8.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $19.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $20.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.61 to $18.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $270.45 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 114.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 251.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 187,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after buying an additional 40,149 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

