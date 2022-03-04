$5.66 EPS Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) to announce $5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $5.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $31.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $34.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $41.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.20 to $46.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $18.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,443.39. 7,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,024. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,533.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,713.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.