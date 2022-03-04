$5.61 EPS Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.33. RH posted earnings per share of $5.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.76 to $26.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $26.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.62 to $29.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 EPS.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of RH by 2,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $395.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.67. RH has a 12-month low of $346.07 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

