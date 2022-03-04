4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.20

4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.20 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.55 ($0.36), with a volume of 4073520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.70 ($0.39).

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

About 4D pharma (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.