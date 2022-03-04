$443.96 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will report $443.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.50 million. Gentex posted sales of $483.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $417,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after buying an additional 3,083,776 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,446,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Gentex by 1,797.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 1,175,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.