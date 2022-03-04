41,116 Shares in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,634 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $75.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.39. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

