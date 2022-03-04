$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will announce $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the highest is $4.27 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $18.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

PPG stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.73. 33,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,490. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $124.74 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

