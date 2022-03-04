3,728 Shares in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GBL opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

