3,157 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $255.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

