$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.12 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $12.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,723,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $209.73. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

