29,554 Shares in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Profound Medical by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Profound Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11.

PROF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $23.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

