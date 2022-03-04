$28.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) to post sales of $28.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 billion to $29.10 billion. Meta Platforms reported sales of $26.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year sales of $133.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 billion to $141.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $156.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.00 billion to $163.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $202.97 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $190.22 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.93. The company has a market capitalization of $552.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $583,652,000 after purchasing an additional 320,396 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

