$278.14 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will report sales of $278.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the highest is $287.45 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $258.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

NYSE:DRE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. 21,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

