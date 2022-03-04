20,100 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,067,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

