$20.58 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.15 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $11.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $63.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

SELB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.61. 14,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $187.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 14,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $43,484.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $42,014.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,973,782 shares of company stock worth $12,143,822 and sold 38,102 shares worth $115,607. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 50.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,751 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

