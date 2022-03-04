$2.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.81.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 568.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Qorvo by 1,145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded down $5.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,385. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.