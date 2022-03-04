1,941 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $106.23. 62,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,779. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

