183,147 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,931,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

APLS opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.