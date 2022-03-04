183,147 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,931,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
APLS opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.59.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
