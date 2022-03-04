18,292 Shares in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 460.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $218.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,056 shares of company stock valued at $173,925 and have sold 2,762 shares valued at $60,272. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.