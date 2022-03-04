17,789 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NEWR opened at $64.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.24. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.87.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
New Relic Profile (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
