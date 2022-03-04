174,339 Shares in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 174,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUNL shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
