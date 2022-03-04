148,854 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 148,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

