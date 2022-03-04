13,558 Shares in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

AKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00.

NYSE:AKA opened at $4.89 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

