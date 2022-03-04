$13.16 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $13.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

