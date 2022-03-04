126,700 Shares in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 126,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $106,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,015 shares of company stock valued at $184,199 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $3.15 on Friday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

