123,928 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Weibo by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Shares of WB opened at $27.28 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

