$113.53 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will announce $113.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $105.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $613.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $618.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $855.25 million, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $906.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.76. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $2,369,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,865 shares of company stock worth $19,039,137 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

