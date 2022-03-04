-$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.34). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($5.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

