$1.67 EPS Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.60. Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

EL stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,172. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $278.28 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.