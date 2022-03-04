$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SANM. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,039. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Sanmina has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $43.63.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

