$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.
Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,039. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Sanmina has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $43.63.
In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanmina (SANM)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.