$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.86. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

Shares of ECL opened at $171.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.