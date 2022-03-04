$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.49. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 207,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. Bancorp has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.