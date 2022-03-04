$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.37%.

SHBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of SHBI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,233. The stock has a market cap of $416.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.