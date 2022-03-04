$0.31 EPS Expected for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fanhua.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fanhua by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,537. The stock has a market cap of $367.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.53. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

