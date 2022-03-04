$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Cactus reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cactus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 76.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after buying an additional 401,126 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. Cactus has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

