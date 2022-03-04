-$0.28 EPS Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). Asana reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $955,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,253,733 shares of company stock worth $511,293,282 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $97,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after buying an additional 1,118,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $114,444,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.67. 3,914,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,515. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.