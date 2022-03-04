$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.03 and a beta of 0.85. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

