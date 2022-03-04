$0.22 EPS Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Sotera Health reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. Sotera Health has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 279,373 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

