$0.19 EPS Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE AVAL opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

