-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the second quarter worth about $3,979,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 2,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,316. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.06.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.