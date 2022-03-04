$0.11 EPS Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. WideOpenWest also posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $787,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 111,703 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WOW opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.