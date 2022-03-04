-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sigma Lithium.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGML shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Sigma Lithium stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,396. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26.
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
