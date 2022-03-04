-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sigma Lithium.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGML shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $42,844,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,396. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

