-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Surgery Partners posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,599. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,039,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 48.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 409,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.99. 332,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,841. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

