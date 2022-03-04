-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vita Coco.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of Vita Coco stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 164,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

In related news, Director Ira Liran bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $100,667.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Kirban bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

