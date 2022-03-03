Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.07)-($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

ZUO stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 103,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,020. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zuora by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after buying an additional 541,469 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 462,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,222,000 after buying an additional 389,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zuora by 100.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

