Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $402-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.78 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

ZUO stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 112,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,020. Zuora has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

