ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. 129,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,302. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

