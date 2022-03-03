Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 84.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 127.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

ZS opened at $254.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

