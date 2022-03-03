Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $180.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $400.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $121.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average of $224.43. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 114,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.